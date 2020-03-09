Osman contributed 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 132-129 overtime win over the Spurs.

Osman paid dividends for those that kept him in lineups for both halves of the Cavs' weekend back-to-back set, as he amassed 39 points, nine treys, seven assists and four steals between the two games while hitting exactly half of his shots from the field. His season-long 44.2 percent mark from the field probably means his recent offensive production probably can't be relied on, and Osman might end up losing out on both minutes and shot attempts once rookie Kevin Porter (concussion) is eventually cleared to play again.