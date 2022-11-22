Osman totaled 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and three rebounds over 29 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks.

Osman stayed hot in this one, as he needed only 10 attempts from the field to total 23 points. He's also knocked down seven of his last 15 shots from beyond the arc over his last two contests after failing to even attempt a three in the two matchups prior. Osman should continue to enjoy this recent uptick in playing time until Caris LeVert (ankle) returns to action.