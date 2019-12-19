Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Strong production
Osman scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and tacked on three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 32 minutes during Cleveland's 100-98 Wednesday night win over the Hornets.
Osman got the Cavs on the board and started hot, generating 11 first quarter points and 17 in the first half. He cooled from there, but did have a nice chase-down block on Marvin Williams. Osman remains an uninspiring fantasy option mostly due to his lack of contribution across the stat sheet.
