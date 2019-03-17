Osman delivered 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-7 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes in the Cavaliers' 121-116 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

Osman drew even with Kevin Love for second in scoring on the night for the Cavaliers. The second-year wing bounced back to a a more typical level of usage Saturday after taking just eight shot attempts against the Magic on Thursday. The 23-year-old has had a rollercoaster month offensively, but he seems to be hitting his stride by scoring at least 18 points in three of his last four contests. Osman's rebounding has been even more reliable, as he's hauled in six or more boards in seven of his last 10 games.