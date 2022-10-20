Osman ended with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 loss to the Raptors.

The 27-year-old lost out on the starting small forward job to Caris LeVert to begin the season, but Osman provided valuable minutes off the bench Tuesday after Darius Garland left the game in the second quarter with an eye injury and didn't return. If Garland's injury proves to be serious and Donovan Mitchell slides over to man the point, Osman could find himself in the starting five after all.