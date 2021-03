Osman recorded five points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal during Monday's loss to the Kings.

Osman tallied exactly five points for a second straight matchup despite struggling from the floor in this one. After getting off to a superb start to the season, Osman has basically been a non-factor since then, as he's averaging just 6.9 points over his last 11 games played. Across his first 30 appearances, Osman averaged 11.5 points.