Osman contributed five points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and two rebounds over 17 minutes during Sunday's 108-91 win over the Rockets.

Osman barely troubled the scorers Sunday, delivering yet another underwhelming performance. He has now failed to score more than eight points in three of his past four games, continuing what has been yet another disappointing season. He is barely inside the top 300 for the year, making him a non-factor in just about every fantasy format.