Osman closed with four points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime win over the Celtics.

The Cavaliers kept a tight rotation in the overtime victory over the Celtics. Osman saw his minutes limited as he struggled and Caris LeVert -- 41 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 43 minutes -- was aflame. Once Darius Garland (eye) returns, Osman will presumably see his usage reduced.