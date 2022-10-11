Osman scored just four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 17 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the 76ers.
Osman was barely visible in the loss, doing very little to convince the coaching staff that he should be handed a significant role this season. While the team is yet to decide on who will start as the small forward, Osman appears as though he will not be given the job. Barring injuries to other players, he is not worth drafting outside of deeper formats only.
