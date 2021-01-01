Osman recorded three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 119-99 loss to the Pacers.

After a one-game stint as a starter, Osman returned to the bench, but that didn't help his effectiveness. Over the past two games, he's shot 3-for-20 from the field and 1-for-10 from deep. It's been a harsh crash back down to earth for the forward after he shot 55.2 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from deep during the Cavs' first three contests. Ultimately, we shouldn't expect Osman to be fantasy relevant this season in standard leagues, and he may only act as a deep-league streaming option.