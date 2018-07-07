Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Stuffs stat sheet Friday
Osman posted 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a swat across 31 minutes during Friday's 72-59 summer league win over Washington.
With LeBron James now in Los Angeles, Osman should play a significant role for the Cavs next season, with Friday's performance being a great start. Though he struggled from the field, he was dynamic on both ends of the floor. Per 36 minutes last season, Osman averaged 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will play in summer league•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Starting for regular-season finale•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Miserable shooting night•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Starting at point guard Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Active Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Probable Wednesday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...