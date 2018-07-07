Osman posted 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a swat across 31 minutes during Friday's 72-59 summer league win over Washington.

With LeBron James now in Los Angeles, Osman should play a significant role for the Cavs next season, with Friday's performance being a great start. Though he struggled from the field, he was dynamic on both ends of the floor. Per 36 minutes last season, Osman averaged 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals.