Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Team-high scoring haul in upset
Osman provided 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 42 minutes in the Cavaliers' 101-95 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
Osman's scoring total paced the Cavs on the night and served as his highest since Dec. 29. The second-year pro scored eight of Cleveland's first 13 points as they built a 32-24 first-quarter lead, while his rebounding total was also his best figure in that category across seven January contests. The 23-year-old has proven to be a solid three-category producer in his first season as a starter, now averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 32.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Ties season-high in scoring•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Decent showing despite loss•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Another double-digit effort Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Registers 13 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Scores 18 points Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Does enough Saturday•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...