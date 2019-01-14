Osman provided 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 42 minutes in the Cavaliers' 101-95 win over the Lakers on Sunday.

Osman's scoring total paced the Cavs on the night and served as his highest since Dec. 29. The second-year pro scored eight of Cleveland's first 13 points as they built a 32-24 first-quarter lead, while his rebounding total was also his best figure in that category across seven January contests. The 23-year-old has proven to be a solid three-category producer in his first season as a starter, now averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 32.0 minutes per contest.