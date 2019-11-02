Osman managed 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 38 minutes during Friday's 102-95 loss to the Pacers.

Osman came up one steal shy of matching his career high while earning a team high minute total. The Cavaliers have plenty of mouths to feed offensively, so Osman often ends up doing a lot of the dirty work, particularly on the defensive end. Still, he has at least reached double figures in scoring in four of five games to begin the campaign.

