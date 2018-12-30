Osman finished with 22 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, and three assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 1110-108 loss to Atlanta.

Osman ended with double-figure scoring for the eighth consecutive game, hitting 8-of-12 shot attempts to tie his season-high of 22 points. His points production has been consistent of late but across those eight games, he has just two steals and zero blocks.