Osman had 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 loss at the Clippers.

Osman has knocked down multiple threes in seven of his last nine games, and he is making them at a 48.1 percent rate during that nine-game stretch. He might never be anything more than the Cavaliers' third or fourth-best option on offense, but he carries decent value moving forward due to his scoring ability and efficiency from long range. He is shooting a career-best 39.5 percent from deep this season.