Osman will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Osman has started the last three games, but he's coming off of a disastrous game against Oklahoma City on Sunday as the Cavs careened to their 10th straight loss. In search of some more size to combat the Hawks' front line of Clint Capela and John Collins, the Cavs will roll out Dean Wade at power forward, while Jarrett Allen gets the nod at center and Isaac Okoro holds down the the forward spot.