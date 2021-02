Osman (back) officially remains questionable, but a source has indicated that the forward is unlikely to play, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Osman is dealing with back spasms, and with the Cavaliers 12-21, there's hardly a reason to risk further injury if he's feeling significantly less than 100 percent. Assuming he's out, Dylan Windler, Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens are candidates to see extra minutes.