Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Turns in serviceable effort
Osman tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes Friday against Golden State.
Osman knocked down half of his field goals on the night and snagged six boards in a 120-114 loss to one of the stronger teams in the league. He's finished in double figures in four of Cleveland's previous five matchups and is on pace to close out the 2018-2019 campaign on a high note. The Cavs will face San Antonio and Charlotte in their final two games of the season.
