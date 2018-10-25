Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Underperforms in blowout loss
Osman provided eight points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 102-86 loss to the Nets.
It was a rough night for Osman on Wednesday, as the newly-minted starter struggled with his shot and was essentially cut out of the game script for the Cavs. After opening the season with a double-double, production has cooled off considerably. This could be a course correction for Osman after a fast start, but Cleveland's overall success as a team could be the major contributing factor.
