Osman produced six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to Minnesota.

Osman logged fewer than 20 minutes for the fourth consecutive game, continuing what has been a lean season. While he has had moments of relevance, on the whole, it's been a season full of nothing. Despite averaging 22.6 minutes per night, he currently sits well outside the top 250 in 12-team formats, leaving him well off the fantasy radar, even in deeper formats.