Osman will have his minutes limited Wednesday against the Cavs, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Osman has been cleared to play after missing the last four games, but he'll face an unspecified minutes restriction as the Cavs exercise caution ahead of the All-Star break. When healthy, Osman typically plays 30-to-35 minutes, but he'll likely be capped somewhere in the 20s on Wednesday.