Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will not return Friday
Osman will not return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a left hip strain, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but it serious enough to keep Osman from returning. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
