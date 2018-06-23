Osman will join the Cavaliers' summer league team, Ashish Mathur of AmicoHoops.net reports.

Osman, a second-round pick in 2015, made his NBA debut last season for Cleveland. He appeared in 61 games, averaging 3.9 points and 2.0 rebounds across 11.0 minutes while hitting 36.8 percent of his threes. Osman also drew 12 starts, posting 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.4 minutes during those contests.