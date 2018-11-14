Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Will play in Wednesday's game
Osman (back) will come off the bench Wednesday against the Wizards, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
The Cavaliers are being cautious with Osman who has been out for a week with back spasms and will "monitor his minutes" Wednesday. It is unclear exactly how many minutes Osman will play, or how long any restrictions will last, but it's a positive sign that the Turkish forward will be able to play. So long as Osman's run is limited, J.R. Smith should play a larger role albeit less than the 31 minutes he's averaged over the past three games.
