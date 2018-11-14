Osman (back) will come off the bench Wednesday against the Wizards, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavaliers are being cautious with Osman who has been out for a week with back spasms and will "monitor his minutes" Wednesday. It is unclear exactly how many minutes Osman will play, or how long any restrictions will last, but it's a positive sign that the Turkish forward will be able to play. So long as Osman's run is limited, J.R. Smith should play a larger role albeit less than the 31 minutes he's averaged over the past three games.