Osman (ankle) will play and start at small forward in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Raptors, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Osman missed the Cavaliers' preseason finale with a sore ankle, but it was never considered to be anything serious and he's now been cleared for the start of the regular season. Look for him to immediately slot into the starting five at small forward and Osman could push for 30-plus minutes on a night-to-night basis considering his status with the top unit.