Osman will start Sunday's game against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Osman was thrust into the starting five Friday against Atlanta after the Cavs dealt several rotation players at Thursday's trade deadline, and the 22-year-old rookie will remain in the lineup Sunday, per coach Ty Lue. It's certainly possible that Lue could experiment with different lineups in the wake of the team's deadline acquisitions, but for now, he'll go with Osman at small forward, with LeBron James at power forward. On Friday, Osman played a career-high 39 minutes and finished with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two made threes.