Osman (neck) is out for Wednesday's game versus the 76ers.
Osman has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to neck spasms. Lamar Stevens, Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. His next chance to suit up will be after the All-Star break on Feb. 23 against Denver.
