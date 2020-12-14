Osman (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 25-year-old had 23 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's preseason opener but won't be available Monday due to the ankle issue. Osman was considered questionable before being downgraded, so he should have a chance to take the court for Wednesday's exhibition versus the Knicks.