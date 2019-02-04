Cavaliers' Cedi Osman: Won't play Tuesday
Osman (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Osman picked up a right ankle injury against the Mavericks over the weekend, and while he wasn't seen limping after the game, the issue is apparently bothersome enough to keep the 23-year-old sidelined for at least one game. Given the severity of the injury remains unclear at the moment, Osman should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Larry Nance and Deng Adel are candidates to see increased run with Osman sidelined.
