Vaudrin agreed to sign a training camp deal with the Cavaliers on Friday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Vaudrin suffered a torn ACL while playing for Cleveland during the Las Vegas Summer League in 2021, but it appears the Winthrop product has made a full recovery as he rejoins the team ahead of training camp. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in his final collegiate season, so he'll look to make an impact with the Cavaliers in camp now that he's healthy again.