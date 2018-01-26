Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Available Friday vs. Indy
Frye (abdomen) is available for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Frye missed Tuesday's contest against the Spurs due to an abdominal strain, but his condition has improved enough for him to take the floor Friday. With Dwyane Wade (personal) sidelined, Frye could see some run.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Will start Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Will play Monday vs. Bulls•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Returns to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Heads to locker room•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...