Play

Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Available Friday vs. Indy

Frye (abdomen) is available for Friday's contest against the Pacers, Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Frye missed Tuesday's contest against the Spurs due to an abdominal strain, but his condition has improved enough for him to take the floor Friday. With Dwyane Wade (personal) sidelined, Frye could see some run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories