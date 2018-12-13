Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Confirmed starter
Frye will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
The prevailing belief was that Larry Nance would be the natural choice to take over in the absence of Tristan Thompson, but Larry Drew will instead go with Frye, who's played double-digit minutes just once all season.
