Frye totaled just five points, four rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 loss to the Pistons.

Frye moved into the starting lineup, replacing Kevin Love (foot) who was sitting this one out. Despite the promotion, Frye produced very little from a fantasy perspective, basically providing floor spacing and another body on the floor. It is unclear whether Love will be forced to miss additional time but even if that is the case, Frye still warrants no attention in anything but the deepest of formats.