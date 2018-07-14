Frye agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Frye played 44 games with the Cavs last season -- 4.8 points in 12.4 minutes on 33.3 percent shooting from deep -- before being traded to the Lakers, where he suited up for just nine contests. It seems unlikely he'll garner a bigger role this season, as he just turned 35 years old.