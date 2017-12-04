Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Listed as questionable Monday
Frye is dealing with a right middle finger dislocation and is questionable to play in Monday's game against the Bulls, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Frye originally suffered the injury against the Grizzlies on Saturday and there's now a chance the Cavaliers opt to be cautious with their veteran and hold him out, especially considering the matchup against the lowly Bulls. That said, a final decision likely won't be made until after pregame warmups, so another update may not come until just before tip off.
