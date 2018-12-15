Frye finished with nine points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds in 14 minutes during Friday's 114-102 loss to the Bucks.

Frye drew a second straight start in the absence of Tristan Thompson (foot). Frye went scoreless in 15 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Knicks, and the 35-year-old big man is mainly a floor spacer, with Larry Nance seeing the biggest boost now that both Thompson and Kevin Love (toe) are on the shelf.