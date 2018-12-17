Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Plays just five minutes Sunday
Frye produced just three points, one rebound, and one steal in five minutes during Sunday's 128-105 loss to Philadelphia.
Frye moved back to the bench Sunday and ended playing just five minutes. Despite the fact that the move was likely matchup based, this performance does emphasize how feeble his role actually is no matter his actual position within the roster. He can be ignored basically everywhere.
