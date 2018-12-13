Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Possible starter Wednesday
Frye may start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
The Cavs initially listed Larry Nance as the starter, but there are now reports that they've pivoted to Frye, which would be a surprise given his reduced role this season. If that's the case and Nance is healthy, the latter would still likely see the bulk of the minutes at the five.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Does very little in starting role•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Starting Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Inks deal with Cleveland•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Wraps up 13th NBA season•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Locked in with shot Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Channing Frye: Will be available Thursday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.