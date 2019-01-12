Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Returns to bench
Frye will come off the bench Friday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Rodney Hood (Achilles) back in the starting lineup (on a minutes limit), Frye will return to his usual role off the bench. In 16 bench appearances, the veteran is averaging 3.2 points in 7.6 minutes.
