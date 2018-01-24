Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Ruled out Tuesday

Frye is dealing with a abdominal strain and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Frye has been included in some recent trade rumors to the Kings, though nothing is official on that front and he'll remain with the Cavaliers until something changes. That said, he's dealing with an abdominal strain Tuesday, so he'll be inactive. Frye has averaged just 11.4 minutes this season, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation.