Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores 20 points amid Love injury
Frye scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 loss to the Pistons.
Frye received additional run after Kevin Love (hand) left due to injury and was effective from long distance as well as on the boards. He hadn't reached the 20-minute threshold since Dec. 4 prior to Sunday, but he's now done so in back-to-back contests and could continue to contribute with Love expected to miss a significant amount of time. That said, the Cavs have had rumored interest in some of the big men on the trading block and seem likely to acquire at least one in the wake of Tuesday's events.
