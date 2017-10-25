Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores eight points in seven minutes

Frye finished with eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in seven minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Bulls.

Frye has appeared in three of the four games thus far this season, but he has only averaged 5.3 minutes per contest. With the Cavaliers playing Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson together less and opting for more small-ball lineups, Frye has watched his minutes evaporate to a large extent. Nevertheless, he is making the most of every opportunity, going six-for-seven from the field and three-for-three from beyond the arc through three showings.