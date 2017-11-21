Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores season-high 10 points in Monday's win
Frye supplied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 116-88 win over the Pistons.
Frye knows his role and he knows it well. With Tristan Thompson (calf) out until at least early December, Frye has been seeing more playing time of late, earning 20-plus minutes in three of the last four games. However, Frye should not be on the radar in most fantasy leagues, as he is merely a three-point specialist operating in a modest role and contributing sporadically in most categories.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores eight points in seven minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Starting Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores 18 points in 18 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Solid in Wednesday's start•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Will start Wednesday's contest•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Provides five points in 28 minutes Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.