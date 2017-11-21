Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores season-high 10 points in Monday's win

Frye supplied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 116-88 win over the Pistons.

Frye knows his role and he knows it well. With Tristan Thompson (calf) out until at least early December, Frye has been seeing more playing time of late, earning 20-plus minutes in three of the last four games. However, Frye should not be on the radar in most fantasy leagues, as he is merely a three-point specialist operating in a modest role and contributing sporadically in most categories.