Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Starting Friday vs. Heat
Frye will start at center Friday against the Heat, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
With Ante Zizic (knee) out, coach Larry Drew will opt to start Frye at center against Hassan Whiteside. In three prior starts this season, Frye has averaged 4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 16.7 minutes.
