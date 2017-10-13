Play

Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Starting Friday

Frye is starting at center during Friday's preseason finale against the Magic, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Frye will come off the bench during the regular season but could find himself with a few starters while in the rotation, so coach Tyronn Lue is likely trying to get a look at that. He can probably go undrafted in most leagues due to his role.

