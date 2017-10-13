Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Starting Friday
Frye is starting at center during Friday's preseason finale against the Magic, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Frye will come off the bench during the regular season but could find himself with a few starters while in the rotation, so coach Tyronn Lue is likely trying to get a look at that. He can probably go undrafted in most leagues due to his role.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores 18 points in 18 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Solid in Wednesday's start•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Will start Wednesday's contest•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Provides five points in 28 minutes Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Will start Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Drains five three-pointers in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...