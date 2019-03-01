Cavaliers' Channing Frye: To retire after this season
Frye will retire from the NBA following the 2018-19 campaign, per his Twitter account.
Frye is seeing only 9.5 minutes per game across 29 appearances this season, and it's the first time he's averaged single-digit minutes. The former eighth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Frye won an NBA Championship in 2015-16 with the LeBron-led Cavaliers.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Returns to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: In starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Returns to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Starting Friday vs. Heat•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Plays just five minutes Sunday•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...