Frye will retire from the NBA following the 2018-19 campaign, per his Twitter account.

Frye is seeing only 9.5 minutes per game across 29 appearances this season, and it's the first time he's averaged single-digit minutes. The former eighth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, Frye won an NBA Championship in 2015-16 with the LeBron-led Cavaliers.

