Frye will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Ante Zizic is moving into the starting five in an attempt to slow down Joel Embiid. Frye has drawn the previous two starts with Tristan Thompson injured. Frye's averaging 14.5 minutes in those two starts, so he could still see a similar role.

More News
Our Latest Stories