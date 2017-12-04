Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Will play Monday vs. Bulls
Frye (finger) has been cleared to play in Monday's tilt with the Bulls, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Frye was a late addition to the injury report Monday after suffering a dislocated right middle finger in the team's previous contest. However, after testing it out during pregame warmups, Frye determined that it was doable to play through the injury, so he'll remain in the lineup as usual. Frye has averaged 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 17.2 minutes over the last five games, which is a good benchmark for what can be expected from him.
