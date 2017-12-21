Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Will start Thursday

Frye will enter the starting lineup in place of J.R. Smith (knee) for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Thursday will mark the first start of the season for Frye, who has averaged just 12.4 minutes per game for the Cavs this season. In the games Frye has garnered at least 20 minutes, which could be the case Thursday, he's averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds, making him a subpar DFS option.