Matthews (knee) said Sunday that he agreed to a contract with the Cavaliers, Brendan Quinn of The Athletic reports.

After leaving Michigan following his redshirt junior season in 2018-19, Matthews suffered a torn ACL while participating in a workout for the Celtics ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft. He ended up going undrafted and remained unsigned throughout the past season while he rehabbing his knee, but the 24-year-old now looks like he's healthy and ready to get his professional career started. Though he'll be a long shot to earn a spot on the Cavaliers' opening-night roster, Matthews will look to make enough of an impression to get an opportunity with Cleveland's G League affiliate, the Canton Charge.